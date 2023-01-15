(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that medics performed life-saving measures, however, the victim eventually succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police department, police had responded to reports of a fight and gunshots being heard at a business in the 1000 block of Waterloo Road a few hours prior.

When officers arrived on the scene they found damage from a gunshot, however, no injuries were reported.