STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department.

According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Stockton Police Department at their non-emergency number, (209) 937-8377, or contact the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.