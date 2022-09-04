STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, several people were taken to the hospital where at least one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, died from their injuries.

Police said traffic investigators are continuing to look into the collision.