(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found three men had been shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, homicide detectives are investigating the homicide.