A man died after being shot in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said around 3 a.m. first responders on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard found a 53-year-old man on the ground who had been shot.

According to police, the man died despite first responders attempting life-saving measures.

The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating the incident.