(FOX40.COM) — An early morning shooting in Stockton on Tuesday left one man dead, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Around 2 a.m., officers found a 26-year-old male in the 3600 block of Pershing Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were conducted by officers and medics on-scene but the man died of his injuries.

Police said they have no “releasable” suspect information and are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Stockton Police Department.