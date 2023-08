(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead following a vehicle collision near Lodi on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP’s Stockton-area division said that around 3:30 a.m. two vehicles were involved in a collision near Lower Sacramento Road and East Campo Road that may have been head-on.

According to CHP, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said it did not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and that the cause is still under investigation.