(KTXL) — One person was injured after being shot in Stockton Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old male, was near East Martin Luther King Boulevard when he got into an argument with four others.

Police said that during the argument, the suspect shot the victim.

According to the police, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

A recent report from the California Department of Justice found that nearly 44% of homicides in California in 2022 where a contributing factor was identified stemmed from arguments. The report also found that homicides decreased 5% from 2021.