(KTXL) — The city of Stockton will be opening an overnight warming center due to near-freezing temperatures expected in the area.

According to the city of Stockton, the Stribley Community Center located at 1760 East Sonora Street, will be open overnight on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Stockton is expected to be 34 degrees Wednesday night.

The check-in period begins at 8 p.m. and check-out is at 7 a.m.

Water and snacks will be provided and there will be restrooms available. Face masks will be required and given to guests who do not have one.

The city of Stockton also advises residents that two shelters for the unhoused are open, the Gospel Center Rescue Mission located at 445 South San Joaquin Street and the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless located at 411 South Harrison Street.