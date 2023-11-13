(FOX40.COM) — An overturned big rig on the southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Stockton has shut down all traffic in that direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP shared images of the big rig on its side shortly after 10:40 a.m., advising that “traffic is heavy” in the area. The vehicle was located just north of Fremont St.

Southbound drivers were being diverted to Fremont St. (SR-26).

The CHP said there is no estimated time of reopening.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.