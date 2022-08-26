STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 10 alerted drivers to partial closures on Highway 99 and Interstate 5 in Stockton that will end on Monday.

Drivers in Stockton can expect the connector ramp from westbound Highway 4 to north and southbound Interstate 5 to be closed. The closure will also include north and southbound Highway 99 to westbound Highway 4/Crosstown Freeway.

Caltrans advised that, during the closure, drivers can use Highway 12 or Highway 120 as a detour. The Highway 99 exit at Golden Gate Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charter Way is another option for getting to I-5.

The closures will end Monday, August 29 at 5 a.m.