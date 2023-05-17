(KTXL) — A “high number” of adult dogs and puppies testing positive for parvovirus has led to a suspension of the intake of new animals at the Stockton Animal Shelter.

The shelter said that it is pausing the intake of all healthy stray animals for five days, starting on May 17, as a precaution.

During the pause, staff will observe the animals already at the shelter and will disinfect the kennels.

The shelter expects to resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 23.

Parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, is a “highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs,” with unvaccinated dogs and young puppies being the ones most at risk, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The virus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and can cause symptoms such as lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or hypothermia, vomiting and severe diarrhea, the association says.

The Stockton Animal Shelter said some dogs may not exhibit any signs or symptoms of parvo.