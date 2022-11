STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot.

According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police said there was no information on the suspect.