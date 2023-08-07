(KTXL) — Rising regional Mexican music star Peso Pluma has added a Stockton stop to his latest nationwide tour.

The chart-topping singer is performing at the Stockton Arena on Oct. 12 for his “Doble P Tour.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Aug. 11 and the Stockton Arena box office.

Peso Pluma, who is best known for his song “Ella Baila Sola,” recently performed in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center in July.

The singer also performed at other California cities Bakersfield, Palm Desert, San Jose, Anaheim, and Inglewood during his first U.S. tour.

His latest album “Genesis” has been a success, topping the Billboard 200, Regional Mexican Albums and U.S. Top Latin Albums Billboard charts.

Peso Pluma’s single “Ella Baila Sola,” reached No. 5 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the first regional Mexican song to make the top five on the chart.