(FOX40.COM) — A shooting between a suspect and officers with the Stockton Police Department occurred on Monday night, according to police.

At 10 p.m., officers were in the 1700 block of W Freemont Street following reports of a “disturbance involving a firearm.”

When officers located the suspect, a shooting occurred where it is unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.

The police department said none of their officers were injured during the shooting.

Several road closures have been announced including:

• N Pershing Avenue and W Fremont Street

• N Pershing Avenue and Park Street

• W Fremont Street and N Orange Street

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.