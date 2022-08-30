STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court.

The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon.

Responding medics transported the man to a hospital where he later died.

The Stockton Police Department said the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office told them on Monday that an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body.