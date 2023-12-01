(FOX40.COM) — A 26-year-old Stockton man was arrested in connection to a cell phone that was found recording in a bathroom garbage can.

Stockton Police Department reported that Alejandro Aguirre was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Sept. 28, officers say they were were dispatched to the 5900 block of Pacific Avenue on a report of a cell phone being found in a bathroom garbage can. Patrol officers retrieved a cell phone that was located in a single-use bathroom, in a garbage can with a hole cut out, and appeared to be recording. The cell phone was collected as evidence.

Police say they’re investigation led them to Aguirre. He was later booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various charges.