(FOX40.COM) — A shooting investigation in Stockton is impacting traffic in the nearby area, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting is reported to have occurred in the area of El Dorado Street and Monterey Avenue and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Road closures are currently in place along El Dorado Street between Arcade Street and Mariposa Avenue and Monterey Avenue at El Dorado Street.