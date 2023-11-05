(FOX40.COM) — A Stockton cathedral was vandalized early Sunday morning, impacting its front entrance for mass.

In a Facebook post, the Cathedral of the Annunciation said the church was open for all masses on Sunday.

“Thanks to our amazing parishioners who volunteered their pressure washing equipment and talent, and our maintenance person will finish off the details on the doors,” a post from the catholic church reads.

Around 6:28 a.m., Stockton Police said officers responded to the area of the cathedral on 400 West Rose Street on a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived, police said they observed white paint applied to the front door area, a walkway, and a landscaping area as well as a flatbed trailer parked. During an investigation, police said the vandalism occurred around 5:45 a.m.

Detectives will conduct a follow-up investigation to see if it is a hate crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.