(KTXL) — Twelve people were arrested and 15 vehicles were impounded as part of a sideshow crackdown on Sunday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said five of the arrests were related to firearm charges and two others were related to pursuits, along with five additional arrests.

•Video Above: California officials make renewed push against sideshows and street races

According to police, officers and members of the San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce made 98 traffic stops, issued 41 citations, referred 22 motorists to the state referee, and impounded 15 vehicles.

Sideshows are large-scale events where drivers perform donuts in front of a crowd of people. Sideshows typically take place over intersections, city streets, stretches of busy freeways and/or parking lots, often leading to traffic jams.

Police are encouraging Stockton residents to call the department if they have information regarding illegal sideshows.

The public is asked to call Stockton police at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

Tips can also be sent to the Stockton PD P3 mobile app where the public can also remain anonymous.