(FOX40.COM) — Stockton Police revealed on Thursday the bodycam footage recorded by a sergeant who was shot while responding to a call of an alleged carjacking early Wednesday morning.

The video clip shared at a news conference by the Stockton Police chief shows the interior of the sergeant’s patrol vehicle as he is arriving to the scene.

As the vehicle slows down, between two to three dozen shots can be heard, with the sergeant saying into his dispatch radio, “Shots fired!… I’m shot.”

At the news conference, Chief Stanley McFadden said the sergeant had been with the agency for nine years and was shot “multiple times,” including in the chest.

“It’s even difficult to imagine how one would feel in that type of situation,” McFadden said.

The chief added that the sergeant was doing well when he visited him in the hospital.

The sergeant, who was not identified, had been responding to the area of Kentfield Road and Gateway Court to assist with an alleged carjacking just before 3 a.m.

A 69-year-old man was allegedly carjacked in the area of the 700 block of Bedlow Drive and later taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Several persons of interest were detained for some time before police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Sunthawon “Benny” Savon in connection with the carjacking, a charge of attempted murder, and other charges.

McFadden said it is still not clear how many people fired shots.