STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday.

The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car.

The man died at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said witnesses in the area reported seeing the driver crash into several cars after being shot.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, and there is no information on the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377 or their Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.