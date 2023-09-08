(FOX40.COM) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle after a bicyclist was struck and killed in the early morning hours of Labor Day in Stockton.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton Division said the car fatally struck a male bicyclist on the El Dorado Street on-ramp near southbound Interstate 5 between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle allegedly fled southbound on I-5 after striking the bicyclist.

The CHP said the vehicle it’s looking for is a 2015-2019 model gray Ford Mustang. Authorities said the car will have damage to the front end of the car.

Authorities recovered several parts of the car and they’re being processed by the Department of Justice’s forensic unit, the CHP said.

The CHP is encouraging anyone with information about the collision to call the Stockton office at 209-938-4800 and ask for Officer Tesch.