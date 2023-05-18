(KTXL) — A U.S. Postal Office in Stockton was burglarized on May 9, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Officials said the burglary happened around 3 a.m., and the Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and convictions.

A photo of the burglars was released, and the Postal Inspection Service described the man and woman as possibly white or Hispanic.

The man was reportedly wearing a blue gaiter-style face covering, a black beanie with an unknown front logo, a white shirt, khaki shorts, a blue hooded jacket and black athletic shoes.

The woman was wearing a black face mask, black shirt, black jacket, pink pants and pink athletic shoes.

Surveillance also caught the car they were in at the time, and it was described as an early 2000s model gray or silver Toyota Corolla with dark-colored rims, no front license plate, and a covered rear license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 and saying “law enforcement.” Callers are asked to reference case number 4033034.