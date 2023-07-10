(KTXL) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Stockton recently? The California Lottery says a ticket sold in that city won a $2.68 million prize.

To be precise, the Saturday night drawing netted the owner of the Stockton ticket a prize of $2,680,384.

It’s no jackpot, but it’s still a hefty amount, more than most people win when having a try at the lottery.

The ticket matched five numbers of the drawing, 7-23-24-32-43, missing only the Powerball number 18.

California Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a Quik Stop located at 4707 Quail Lake Drive, Ste. 400.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, sending the grand prize to a total of $680.8 million for Monday night’s drawing.