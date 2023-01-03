(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station.

Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS

On Sunday, San Joaquin County declared a state of emergency after the record-setting rainfall triggered massive flooding that threatened the safety of people and property in the county.

Sacramento saw its fifth-wettest December on record with 9.5 inches of rain.