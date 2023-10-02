(FOX40.COM) — Driving through Stockton got a little bit smoother on Monday with the completion of the $41.8 million State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway project.

The partially Senate Bill 1-funded project improved more than half-a-dozens lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides of SR-4 from Fresno Avenue to El Dorado Street.

“Projects supported by SB 1 funding continue improving experiences for those traveling in the region,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. “This latest effort in Stockton improves the road for commuters, truckers and all who rely on this key route through the San Joaquin Valley.”

According to Caltrans, SB 1 provided $8 million in funding for the project that also repaved Interstate 5 connectors into the City of Stockton.

Crosstown Freeway is a vital arterial roadway between Interstate 5 and California Route 99 in the central part of Stockton.