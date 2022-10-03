STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police.

The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous.

The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; Stockton Crime Stoppers and the business owner each added $10,000 to the reward.

The reward is for information leading to an arrest in connection with five homicides that happened between July 8 to Sept. 27.

There is little information about the killings, however, police know that each killing happened between the nighttime and early morning hours and that each victim was alone. All the homicides were also shooting deaths.

A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

Police have identified a person of interest and released a still photo they captured from video, but not much can be learned about the person through the photo.

During a news conference, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said the police believe the person of interest could give information on at least one of the killings. However, it is not known if the person is a witness or a potential suspect.

Below are the locations of each of the killings.

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter drives, around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.

Police ask anyone who lives near those areas to check their doorbell and security cameras for potential information.

Stockton Police ask any surveillance video be submitted to stocktonpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/tips2022.

A tip line was created for anyone with information. The number is 209-937-8167. Information can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.