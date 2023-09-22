(FOX40.COM) — A 74-year-old man was assaulted and carjacked during his shift as a rideshare driver on Thursday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials say the carjacking happened around 10 p.m. at the 1800 block of East Market Street in the Civic District. The victim picked up the suspect who was identified by police as Tyrone McGee, 34, in Central Stockton.

After McGee reportedly refused to leave the victim’s vehicle, the victim drove to the Stockton Police Department where he was assaulted, police said. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that after the alleged assault McGee fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. California Highway Patrol reportedly recovered the vehicle and returned it to the victim.

McGee was booked into Contra Costa county jail under the suspicion of carjacking.