(FOX40.COM) — A Modesto man was arrested by California Highway Patrol for attempted murder following an alleged road rage incident on Highway 99 in Stockton on Oct. 27.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Stockton Area said they

responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 99 near Morada Lane

involving a black Honda Civic and a white Honda Accord.

Witnesses reported that three people from the involved Honda Civic fled the scene. Officers searched the area and say they detained three individuals nearly 15 minutes later, near the

Morada Lane onramp.

CHP investigators from Valley Division Investigative Services Unit responded to the

scene. During the investigation, officers determined that the registered owner of the Honda Civic, Isaac Ramirez, 20, of Modesto, was driving and shot at the victim vehicle, subsequently resulting in the crash.

Ramirez was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and other felony charges. The driver of the victim vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. Neither the victim,

nor the victim vehicle, was struck by gunfire.

