(KTXL) — Seven people were arrested and 10 vehicles were towed Thursday night following multiple sideshows in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Members of the San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force were operating in areas where sideshow activity have been seen in the Stockton area.
The enforcement effort resulted in:
– 47 traffic stops
– 32 citations issued
– 10 towed vehicles
– 17 vehicle inspections
– 2 referrals to state referee
– 7 Arrests (1 – gun arrest, 1 – warrant arrest, 3 – arrests for reckless driving, 2 – pursuit arrests)
– 1 Firearm seized
The task force will continue their enforcement efforts over the next several months across the county related to sideshow activity.