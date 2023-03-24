(KTXL) — Seven people were arrested and 10 vehicles were towed Thursday night following multiple sideshows in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Members of the San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force were operating in areas where sideshow activity have been seen in the Stockton area.

The enforcement effort resulted in:

– 47 traffic stops

– 32 citations issued

– 10 towed vehicles

– 17 vehicle inspections

– 2 referrals to state referee

– 7 Arrests (1 – gun arrest, 1 – warrant arrest, 3 – arrests for reckless driving, 2 – pursuit arrests)

– 1 Firearm seized

The task force will continue their enforcement efforts over the next several months across the county related to sideshow activity.