(FOX40.COM) — A shooting near a Starbucks in Stockton is currently under investigation by the city’s police department.

Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said they received calls of shots being fired near the 1800 block of N Pacific Avenue.

Police said multiple bullets hit a nearby Starbucks business, but no injuries were reported. The suspects have been described as two Hispanic men.

Further investigation revealed that two suspects shot at each other, one from a car, and the other fired their gun while walking on the sidewalk.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.