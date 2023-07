(KTXL) — A man in Stockton was shot while sleeping Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, around 11 p.m. the victim was sleeping near Downing Avenue and Interstate 5 when he was shot.

Police said the victim got himself to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim appeared to be homeless but said they do not have any indication of related cases.