(FOX40.COM) — The alleged Stockton 7-Eleven shoplifter seen being beaten by the store clerks has been arrested and was also found to be connected to other robberies in the area, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 11:24 p.m. on Monday, officers found the suspect in the 100 block of E Weber Avenue after responding to reports of vandalism in the area.

The man was arrested in connection to a series of robberies at 7-Eleven, a burglary and other outstanding warrants.

This was not law enforcement’s first encounter with the suspect.

Officers and paramedics with the Stockton Fire Department met the same man on the morning of July 29 near Center Street and Market Street after receiving reports of a person complaining of pain after being struck with a stick.

He would not tell first responders how he received the wounds and law enforcement were unaware that he was potentially connected to the earlier attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven.

In total, the suspect is allegedly connected to three robberies at the 7-Eleven on Center Street in Stockton.

On Tuesday, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln issued a statement that the store clerks who beat the suspected shoplifter with a stick “are not and never have been suspects.”