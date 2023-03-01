(KTXL) — Stockton residents will be able to get their pets microchipped for free during March, according to the city’s animal shelter.

The city said owners will need to bring a valid ID and check in at the Stockton Animal Shelter’s lobby for the free microchipping.

Those interested can show up between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. Owners are asked to bring dogs on leashes and cats inside carriers.

Microchips are extremely helpful in reuniting pets and their owners. It can also ease a shelter’s workload by avoiding lost pets having to stay there for long periods of time.