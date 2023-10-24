(FOX40.COM) — Stockton’s downtown arena officially has a new name.

The 10,000-seat arena will be renamed to Adventist Health Arena as part of a multi-year partnership between Adventist Health, ASM Global and the city of Stockton.

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system that has hospitals and health centers in California, Hawaii and Oregon.

According to a press release, the newly-named arena will have will have upgrades including a 360-degree LED center-hung scoreboard, ribbon boards and back of house enhancements.

“This is more than simply changing the name of the arena- it is about bringing together the private and public sector into something that is more than branding,” ASM Global Stockton general manager Jason Perry said in a press release. “This partnership will bring a new and creative way of thinking about events while welcoming new community members to our events through Community Benefit Program.”

Over the past year, notable events to occur at Stockton’s waterfront arena include WWE, AEW “Dynamite” and “Rampage” and concerts by Peso Pluma, Banda MS, Cody Johnson and Journey.

Upcoming events at Adventist Health Arena includes Gabriel Iglesias, Bert Kreischer, Los Tigers del Norte, StocktonCon and the Stockton Kings home opener against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 19.