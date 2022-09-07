STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive.

According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire inside the structure that was the former headquarters for beverage distribution company DBI, according to fire personnel.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and crews still remain on scene as the building continues to smolder. The cause of the fire is under investigation.