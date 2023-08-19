(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead following a shooting in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Airport Way and Ralph Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police said officers found a vehicle that had hit a building causing gas and water leaks.

According to police, officers found an adult man who had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police officers and the Stockton Fire Department evacuated the buildings near the gas leak out of safety.