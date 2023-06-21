(KTXL) — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Stockton City Council voted 4 – 3 in favor of raising the Pride Flag at City Hall for seven days.

Councilmember Susan Lenz, who was absent from the June 13 meeting, was the fourth vote in favor of raising the Pride flag.

The remaining six votes were identical to the votes from the previous week’s meeting, when the vote ended in a tie.

Votes in favor of raising the flag came from councilmembers Dan Wright, Brando Villapudua and Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley.

Votes not in favor of raising the flag came from councilmembers Michele Padilla, Michael Blower and Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln II.

Councilmembers on both sides of the vote used Stockton’s designation as one of the nation’s most diverse cities in their argument regarding the treatment of the Pride flag by the city.

“One of the things I prided myself in is walking the halls of Washington D.C. and being recognized on all levels of government as the most diverse city in the country,” Vice Mayor Warmsley said. “They say Stockton. They say diversity. That means a lot to me.”

Mayor Lincoln repeated some of the comments that he made during the June 13 meeting that Stockton’s population of more than 320,000 is diverse but together make one city.

“The City of Stockton is the most diverse city in the nation, it is, it is very well documented,” Mayor Lincoln said. “The City of Stockton also acknowledges the positive contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Lincoln continued in his comments by saying that the city has not been correctly following Council Policy 2.07, the Flag Display Policy, since it was created in November 2019.

“I have had contact with the city clerk about this very concern,” Lincoln said. “This is the first time since this policy was implemented that this item has come before this council. Therefore none of us, including myself, have voted on this policy in the last however many years.”