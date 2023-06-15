(KTXL) — The Stockton City Council tied three-to-three in a vote whether to raise the Pride flag at City Hall during their meeting on Tuesday in recognition of Pride month.

The item was pulled from the consent calendar by District 2 councilmember Dan Wright, who provided a brief explanation as to why the item to fly the flag was not placed on the agenda until Tuesday.

“I reached out to our city clerk on May 22 to ask if she had heard from the Pride Center about raising the Pride flag at City Hall so we could get it on for the entire month,” Wright said.

Wright said the city clerk’s office did not immediately receive a response from the Pride Center and when they did an agenda item was placed on the next meeting agenda.

Councilmembers Michele Padilla of District 1, Michael Blower of District 3 and Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln II voted against raising the Pride flag.

Councilmembers Wright, Brando Villapudua of District 5 and Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley voted in favor of raising the PRIDE flag.

District 4 councilmember Susan Lenz was not in attendance and did not vote.

Padilla was the first to speak against raising the Pride flag and cited that the American represents every American.

“On our American flag are stars and stripes stand for liberty freedom and love of our country,” Padilla said. “I completely support Pride and I support what it represents, however I feel at a time right now that we spend a lot of focus on national identity politics.”

Blower shared similar comments as Padilla and even shared that he spoke with a gay couple that he said he has been friends with for 20 years and how what they think about the Pride flag.

“He said ‘I don’t feel the need for that (the Pride flag).’ He said ‘the American flag is my flag.”

Wright mentioned that for the last four years the Pride flag has flown at City Hall following unanimous votes of support from the City Council.

“I see unity, I see community, I see culture, I see family, I see friends, I see love,” Villapudua said. “I have a lot of friends, a lot of family that are gay. I got a lot of calls about tonight’s subject and let us be there for one another, understand one another and join me today to raise the Pride flag.

Mayor Lincoln II closed out comments from the council and stated that his decision to not vote in favor of raising the PRIDE came from the age of the city’s flag display policy.

“I would recommend that council policy 2.07, the Flag Display Policy, be revisited by this council because again the policy was written nearly four years ago, which is two councils ago and at that point council can consider amendments to this policy because clearly there needs to be more clarity,” Lincoln II said.

Following the tie vote, Wright motioned for the item to be added to next meeting agenda and that motion was seconded by Villapudua. A 6-0 vote approved the motion.