(KTXL) — Police are responding to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, according to campus police.

The San Joaquin Delta Community College District Police said the person is near Cunningham lots, and that the school is on lockdown.

According to police, the person committed a robbery along Pacific Avenue, across from the campus, around 2:30 p.m. and then went onto the campus.

•Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers

The person was described as a Hispanic man that is 5 feet and 6 inches tall who was wearing a mask with white lettering and a gray hoodie.

They are warning people to stay away.

San Joaquin Delta College is located in North Stockton, along March Lane and Pacific Avenue.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.