STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday.

At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying.

Police said that Utsey was unhappy with the service and began to leave when a 34-year-old female employee attempted to stop Utsey at the door. Utsey then assaulted the woman

Police arrested Utsey without incident and she is facing a charge of robbery.