As excitement builds around the Kings in Sacramento, the team's G-League affiliate is creating a buzz in Stockton.

The city of Stockton is hosting a community rally on the front of steps of City Hall on Tuesday at noon ahead of the Stockton Kings’ playoff game. The rally will feature appearances from some of the players, according to city officials.

The Kings are hosting their playoff game at the Stockton Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Since the Kings have clinched a berth in the G-League playoffs, Stockton City, Weber Point Fountain and the Stockton Arena have been illuminated in purple every night.

The three landmarks in downtown Stockton will light up in purple every night for as long as the team is in the playoffs.

The intersection of Madison and Fremont streets, nearby Stockton Arena, has crosswalks painted in purple. The middle of the intersection boasts the “209” area code with the numbers also painted in purple.

The Kings’ playoff opponent is not yet determined, as they have a first-round bye in the first round. The NBA G-League playoff format differs from the NBA with three single-elimination rounds and a best-of-three series in the G-League Finals.

The Kings are appearing in the playoffs for the second time during the team’s tenure in Stockton and have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Kings enter the playoffs with the G-League’s best record at 25-7.

The team ended their regular season with a 116-104 win over the Mexico City Capitanes at the Golden 1 Center on March 24.