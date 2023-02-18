(KTXL) — On Friday night, the Stockton Police Department Traffic unit conducted a DUI checkpoint at Wilson Way and Roosevelt Street.

One of the 714 screening tests resulted in a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.228 percent, the legal limit for those 21 years old or older is 0.08 percent.

Twenty-eight other drivers were issued citations, eight vehicles were impounded and four people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Funding for the traffic stop was provided through a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety.