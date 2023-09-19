(FOX40.COM) — Bike Stockton announced its e-bike program program is suspended due to “escalating vandalism and theft.”

In the Sept. 4 announcement, services of the Bike Stockton pilot program are suspended “until further notice,” but e-bikes stationed at the University of the Pacific campus are still available for use.

“This difficult, but necessary decision came after much thought and consideration about what was best for everyone involved, especially loyal Bike Stockton members,” a statement on Bike Stockton’s website reads. “This is a pilot project and we knew there would be discovery and learning along the way.”

“Bike Stockton is determined to redesign the program so that Stockton residents can take advantage of e-bikes as a transportation option,” the statement continues. “We appreciate your patience while we work to redesign the e-bike program.”