(KTXL) — Police have arrested a Stockton man for allegedly killing a 9-month-old boy.

The baby’s family and San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the infant as Osvaldo Rubio. On April 27, police arrested Leonel Mateo as a suspect in Rubio’s death.

According to the boy’s parents, Mateo was their neighbor and babysitter. Rubio was allegedly found injured in his care.

The family first went to a Stockton hospital, and from there were flown by helicopter to Oakland for specialized care. On Thursday, Rubio died from what police call major injuries related to child abuse.

Both police and Rubio’s parents said they did not want to give details about how or why he was injured due to the ongoing investigation.

“Officers and child protective services went out to the hospital in Oakland and conducted an investigation,” according to Stockton Police Officer David Scott.

“Detectives did do some follow-up and subsequently there was an arrest made in connection with the baby’s death”, said Scott.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office told FOX40 they do not plan to file charges against 31-year-old Mateo until Monday. However, he is booked in the County jail under charges of murder, assault of a child, and possession of a gun while on probation.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs.