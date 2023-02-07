(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Deonte Holmes, 18, was arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane.

When officers arrived on scene around 12:05 a.m. they found four males ages 18, 28, 29 and 46 with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old died of his injuries, according to police reports.

Holmes was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail by the Stockton Police Department and is facing a charge of murder.