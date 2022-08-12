STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A father in Stockton is facing homicide charges after his 2-year-old child died from fentanyl poisoning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Dominique Gray, 28, of Stockton was arrested by the sheriff’s office for charges of felony child endangerment and murder after Gray admitted to bringing fentanyl into his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

On April 27 Stockton Fire and Patrol Deputies responded to the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue for reports of a child in cardiac arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that the child later died in the hospital and showed no obvious signs of abuse and the child had no previous medical issues.

A toxicology test reveled last week that fentanyl was found in the child’s system, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also arrested Desiree Kribaum, 25, and Nicholaus Niederbrach, 20, both of Valley Springs who were at Gray’s home with their 5-month-old when deputies searched the residence. Kribaum and Niederbrach facing charges of felony child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gray’s other two children are currently with family, according to the sheriff’s office. Kribaum and Niederbrach’s 5-month-old is in the custody of the San Joaquin County Child Protective Services.

All three adults will appear in court on Friday.

“In 2021, San Joaquin County reported 48 confirmed cases of fatal fentanyl overdoses – over half of those were between 14-35 years old,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.