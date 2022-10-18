STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man with one gunshot wound and although life-saving measures were attempted the man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still working to find the suspect and determine motive.