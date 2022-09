STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander.

According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.

Police said he was arrested in San Pablo by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He has since been booked into the San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of murder.